Julen Lopetegui: Jose Sa must forget mistake and focus on helping Wolves

The shot-stopper brought down Jamie Vardy for a penalty on Saturday, as Wolves squandered their early lead and lost 2-1 at the King Power Stadium.

Sa’s erratic error allowed the Foxes a route back into the game before they went on to win it, but as Wolves prepare to welcome Crystal Palace to Molineux tomorrow night, the head coach has urged the shot-stopper to put it behind him.

When asked about the game-changing moment, Lopetegui said: “It’s not about the analysis. If we start analysing each player in each match we won’t finish.

“Sorry, but Leicester is finished and Crystal Palace is coming, so we put the focus on this.”

Sa won players’ player of the season and supporters’ player of the season last year, after a magnificent debut campaign at Wolves.

The 30-year-old has had good moments this season, but has made several mistakes, and Lopetegui wants Sa to forget about past achievements and help Wolves now.

The head coach added: “Jose is trying to help us. He has played here for the last two years and I think he’s a good goalkeeper.

“But, the demand for all, and him too, is very high.

“All of them have to be ready to be very self demanding, to help the team and give their best for the team.

“It’s not about what you have done in the past, it’s about what you have to do in the present, for him and for all.