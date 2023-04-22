Wolves all set for crunch fixture

Amber Hughes (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Dan McNamara’s side are one point behind the Lancashire side but with a plus two goal difference – both have one game in hand on leaders Nottingham Forest.

In the same division, ninth-placed Albion travel to seventh-placed AFC Fylde and will overtake them if they win.

Meanwhile in the WSL, Villa travel to Tottenham and in the Championship, Birmingham City visit Durham. Blues are four points behind leaders Bristol City with two games to play.

Stourbridge have already wrapped up the National Division One Midlands title and travel to Peterborough United, while Sporting Khalsa travel to Lye Town for a friendly fixture.

In West Midlands League Division One North, Walsall will break new ground when they play their first ever game at the Poundland Bescot Stadium tonight.

The game with Port Vale will take place at 6pm, after the men’s team have played against Salford City. Entry is free.

Captain Abi Turner said they were looking forward to playing at the stadium for the first time.

She said: “It is a massive day for women’s football, particularly in the Walsall community and we hope as many people as possible will come out or stay on to watch. We have been buzzing ever since the fixture and venue was confirmed and credit must go to the club as well for making it happen.”