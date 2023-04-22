Steve Bull: Wolves striker Diego Costa is looking sharp

Diego Costa (Getty)

But he looks sharper now and it’s come at the right time. Towards the end of the season you need players like that to be performing every single week.

The sign of a good team is having two strikers up there working their socks off, and we’ve had that in Costa and Matheus Cunha.

They’ve held the ball up well, which is important when you’re under pressure in the Premier League. You need a release and someone to calm the game down.

Cunha is working very hard at the moment. He needs a goal and needs to build his confidence up, but alongside Costa the pair are striking up a good relationship.

Wolves put out a good performance against Brentford and rode their luck a little bit, but sometimes you need to do that and we’ve not had a lot of luck over the season.

We kept another clean sheet and it was exactly what we needed.

Costa was a little bit lucky with his goal, and the second one too from Hwang, but it was a good performance all round.

If we were offered four points from the last two games we would have taken it, so to get six points is absolutely unbelievable and gives us that breathing space.

But it doesn’t mean we can take our foot off the gas. I want to go into the Everton and Arsenal games at the end of the season mathematically safe.

If we get four points from the next two games, that will more or less do it because the other teams have some tough games. Every game is a crucial game but we have some winnable matches coming up.

I don’t think Julen Lopetegui will allow complacency to happen. He concentrates on each game and how to win it.