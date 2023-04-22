Leicester 2 Wolves 1 - Report

Joao Gomes (Getty)

The King Power Stadium has not been a promising venue for Wolves in recent years, having failed to score in their five previous Premier League games there, but Matheus Cunha put that to bed when he handed Wolves the lead after 13 minutes.

Wolves were in complete control of the contest until Jose Sa inexplicably gave away a penalty – allowing Kelechi Iheanacho to convert.

With that lifeline, Leicester improved in the second half before finding that killing blow through Timothy Castagne, as they took all three points.

Wolves last won at Leicester in 2007, and their long wait continues after a damaging defeat.

Analysis

Julen Lopetegui made no changes to the side that beat Brentford, as they stuck with the 4-4-2 formation.

The only change to the squad came on the bench, as skipper Ruben Neves returned from suspension and replaced Joe Hodge on the bench.

As a result, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Jonny Castro Otto, Boubacar Traore and Raul Jimenez were all left out of the squad.

Dean Smith, in his first home game as Leicester boss, made four changes to his side, who switched to a 4-4-2 formation.

Boubakary Soumare, Tete, Patson Daka and Iheanacho all came in, as Harry Souttar, Wilfred Ndidi, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and James Maddison all dropped out.

In fact, Maddison and fellow forward Harvey Barnes missed out on the squad altogether, in a major blow to the home side.

The first chance of the game fell to Leicester after less than five minutes, and it was a big one. Jamie Vardy was released in behind Craig Dawson and he squared to Tete, who had an open goal, but Toti Gomes made a vital block to save Wolves.

The hosts had started strong and with intensity, but once Wolves settled, they had a chance of their own. A free-kick fell to Dawson on the edge of the box, but his effort was high and wide.

After 13 minutes, Wolves then took the lead. Mario Lemina did superbly well to press Youri Tielemans high up the pitch and win the ball. It fell for Cunha on the edge of the box, who set himself and then fired into the bottom corner for his second goal for the club.

Mario Lemina (Getty)

The visitors were looking after the ball well and snapping at Leicester’s heels when out of possession. Another good chance fell to Cunha but he had a shot blocked by Wout Faes.

Moments later, Pablo Sarabia and Dawson had shots blocked, as Wolves chased a second goal.

The home crowd were becoming increasingly frustrated as Wolves passed the ball around Leicester with ease. Joao Gomes was having a magnificent game in midfield, too, as Wolves dominated.

Despite that, Wolves then allowed Leicester a route back into the game before half-time. They overcommitted during an attack and were then counter-attacked, before Sa needlessly came out to collect the ball and took out Vardy in the process.

The goalkeeper was booked and Iheanacho dispatched the penalty to draw Leicester level.

With the crowd buoyed after the goal, Wolves survived a period of Leicester pressure before Sarabia saw a shot fly wide.

Leicester almost took the lead when Iheanacho had a shot saved and Sa then had to dive at the feet of Patson Daka to block the follow-up.

Neither side was able to take the lead before half-time, as Wolves entered the break ruing their missed opportunities and the poor penalty they conceded.

As the teams emerged for the second half, Wolves brought Neves on for Lemina, while Leicester switched Vardy for Dewsbury-Hall.

The Leicester substitute almost netted early in the half, too, when his shot from distance was narrowly wide.

The hosts had made a good start to the half, as Tielemans almost put Iheanacho through on goal.

Wolves got away with one when Sarabia lost the ball carelessly in midfield and Leicester broke forward. Sa saved Daka’s effort, before Dewsbury-Hall fired the rebound over the bar.

Ruben Neves (Getty)

That was Sarabia’s last contribution, as Hwang Hee-chan replaced him. Joao Moutinho also came on for Diego Costa.

Wolves were not quite at the races but came close when Neves’ free-kick clipped the roof of the net on its way over.

But the hosts were still in control of the contest and came close when Caglar Soyuncu had a shot following a corner, but Sa saved.

Leicester’s goal finally came after a swift attacking move in the 75th minute. Victor Kristiansen was found on the left flank and his low cross reached Castagne at the far post, who swept the ball into the bottom corner.

Wolves brought on Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto in the closing stages, as they looked for a way back into the game.

Out of nowhere, Wolves almost levelled when Neves’ free-kick seemed destined for the top corner, before goalkeeper Daniel Iversen pulled off a magnificent save. From the resulting corner, Neves then had a shot blocked.

A short VAR check was then made for a possible Wolves penalty for a Faes handball, but nothing was given.

As the game entered five minutes of added time, Daka had a glorious chance to bury the game, but his tame shot was held by Sa.

Wolves were unable to drag themselves back into the game, as they fell to defeat.

Key Moments

GOAL 13 Cunha puts Wolves ahead

GOAL 37 Iheanacho converts a penalty to level

GOAL 75 Castagne wins it for Leicester

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Toti (Neto, 84), Nunes (Podence, 80), Gomes, Lemina (Neves, 45), Sarabia (Hwang, 58), Cunha, Costa (Moutinho, 58).

Subs not used: Bentley, Collins, Bueno, Adama.

Leicester: Iversen, Castagne, Faes, Soyuncu, Kristiansen, Tete (Praet, 77), Tielemans (Ndidi, 67), Soumare, Daka, Vardy (Dewsbury-Hall, 45), Iheanacho (Mendy, 85).