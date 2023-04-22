Julen Lopetegui: Wolves future comes before star contracts

Joao Moutinho (Getty)

Both Joao Moutinho and Diego Costa will see their deals expire in the summer, while the club is yet to trigger the two-year extension in Nelson Semedo’s contract.

But Lopetegui refused to discuss the future of his stars, and insists that securing Wolves’ future is the priority. He said: “It is not the moment to talk about the future of any player.

“It is important to put the focus and all our spirit in the match. The only important thing is the future of the club.

“The rest of us are professionals and all of us are working for the club.

“We can’t spend all time and energy talking about the future of anyone. The only future I know is to be able to compete at Leicester as a final and we have to be ready.”

The head coach did expand more on Moutinho’s importance, however, when asked where his future lies.

Lopetegui added: “Joao is an important player for us and has been one of the midfielders that has played more than the rest since I have been here. But I don’t talk about the future of any player, it’s not the moment.”

Wolves are closing in on surviving relegation, but have not yet crossed that line.

When asked if he will discuss players’ futures when Wolves are mathematically safe, Lopetegui said: “Maybe.

“Maybe it is going to be a different moment.