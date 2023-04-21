Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui welcoming Ruben Neves selection dilemma

Ruben Neves (Getty)

A 10th yellow card of the season meant Neves was banned for the last two games, as Wolves went on to pick up vital wins over Chelsea and Brentford.

The skipper has been the first name on the teamsheet this season and incredibly important to Wolves, but the improved displays in the last two wins has seen some supporters question whether he should get his place back tomorrow.

But Lopetegui is welcoming his tough selection decisions, as Wolves travel to the East Midlands in fine form.

He said: “All of my decisions are difficult for me, but I prefer to always have all the players ready.

“It’s very good news for us that Ruben is coming.

“Of course, Ruben is a very important player for us and now he is ready to play. It is good news for us, for sure.

“He is a very good player, a very complete player and important for the dressing room and on the pitch.”

Jonny Castro Otto also returns after his three-match suspension, while Lopetegui confirmed the club have not picked up any fresh injury concerns.

Daniel Podence will be available for selection too, with the FA hearing yet to determine whether he is guilty of a spitting offence.