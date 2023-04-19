Julen Lopetegui: Wolves waiting for the best version of Pedro Neto

Pedro Neto (Getty)

The winger suffered a serious ankle injury in October and was sidelined until his return to the first team in early March.

Neto has made five appearances since regaining his fitness, two of which have been starts.

However. in both of this starts he has been taken off at half-time after underwhelming performances, and the head coach has called for the player to show his worth to Wolves in the remaining weeks of this season.

Lopetegui said: “He has been out for a lot of months, and it’s not easy when you are talking about this kind if player.

“One thing is to be fit and start working with us, one other thing is to be 100 per cent in your performance, because this kind of player lives for one against one and his pace.

“In this moment, he’s improving, but we are waiting of course because he is a good player.

“We also have more players to choose from, so it’s about what we see here in the daily work.”

Neto is under contract until 2027 after signing a new long-term deal last year.

The 23-year-old has consistently been linked with moves away, but has had injury troubles in the last two seasons.

Lopetegui added: “I hope we can see the best of him this season because we have a lot of hard marches and big challenges in front of us.