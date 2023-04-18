Dave Edwards: Julen Lopetegui's tactics had Matheus Cunha buzzing against the Bees

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Santos Matheus Cunha (left) and Brentford's Ethan Pinnock

Another win would take Julen Lopetegui’s men up to 37 points and it feels like a little bit of gap may be starting to appear with a few teams pulling clear, including Palace and Bournemouth.

It feels like Wolves have built some momentum and with Leicester and Roy Hodgson’s Eagles on the horizon it should be enough to get what is needed.

It was another terrific display to back up the performance against Chelsea. I was so pleased to see Wolves beat a team they might have been expected to for one of first times this season. Brentford have been great but have wobbled of late.

Key to the win, for me, was the 4-4-2/4-4-1-1 formation.

It allows more players high up the pitch and was good against Liverpool, Fulham, Chelsea and now Brentford.

The Bees were always going to come and be comfortable not having the ball, look for the counter, but Wolves looked for different ways to play, break them down and create chances. They’ve struggled with that against a certain type of opposition all season, so big kudos to Lopetegui.

The shape gives so much more of an attacking threat, it provides someone like Diego Costa a chance to stay inside the penalty box and keep defenders pushed back.

But, just as importantly, it allows Matheus Cunha – who has played up front quite often – to play in that number 10 role and for me there is no doubt that is where he plays his best football.

I thought Cunha was terrific on Saturday. His link-up play with Costa was brilliant, he plays such intelligent bits of space on the pitch and knows when people are around him. He was at the heart of everything Wolves did from an attacking perspective.

That is likewise with Costa and I’m delighted the veteran striker got his goal. He did so much hard work and I felt he looked sharper than ever in a Wolves shirt.

The former Chelsea frontman used his physicality really well and held it up expertly. He got a bit lucky with the goal and how it bounced back to him but he played a big part in the goal.

There was some lovely build-up play. Nelson Semedo and Matheus Nunes didn’t just hoof it long and finally dropped it to Pablo Sarabia in midfield to launch the attack.

But Wolves didn’t just sit back, they kept going and limited Brentford to very little.

The second goal was brilliant too – all about Nunes and I’m so happy he backed up his Chelsea display.

Nunes on that right flank and Cunha dropping into the hole working so hard and two massive plus points from Wolves. It’s a lovely balance in the team now between attack and defence.

It’s allowing more players in the opposition box and creating better goalscoring chances – while still having defensive solidity with the two holding midfielders.

Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes have been excellent in the last two games and now it is going to be fascinating to see what happens with Ruben Neves back from suspension and available on Saturday.