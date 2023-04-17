Notification Settings

Wolves Podcast 300th episode LIVE & UNCUT at Molineux - tickets on sale now!

By Nathan Judah

The E&S Wolves Podcast with Nathan Judah and Liam Keen is being recorded live at Molineux for its 300th episode – and the lads want YOU to join them!

Wolves poddy LIVE

The duo will be recording the history-making special live and uncut at Molineux's stunning Sir Jack Hayward suite on Thursday May 25 at 7.30pm.

Early Bird tickets are on sale now for a discounted £8 (plus booking fee) and are strictly limited on a first come first served basis *

Nathan and Liam will be chewing the Wolves fat with plenty of fan interaction throughout the night.

All your favourite segments will be on the show, a money-can't buy charity auction/raffle and of course a live & uncensored Q&A.

The boys will be previewing Wolves' final game of the season as Julen Lopetegui's men travel to title-chasing Arsenal, hopefully with their Premier League status secure.

There'll be a host of surprises on the night for what's sure to be an unforgettable evening.

Two full service bars will be open upon entry until closing time.

*Tickets will be available at £10 (plus booking fee) from Monday April 24 (if still remaining)

Wolves Podcast 300th Episode LIVE Itinerary

6.30pm - Doors open (full bar available)

7.30pm - 300th Wolves podcast live - Part 1

8.30-9pm - Interval

9pm - 10pm Wolves podcast live - Part 2

10-11.30pm - Have a post poddy drink and a chat with the lads

