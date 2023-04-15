Julen Lopetegui: Wolves fans have a huge role to play

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui

Molineux was back to its best last weekend for the win over Chelsea, as supporters roared the team on to a crucial three points.

The club, however, still have several important games to secure their Premier League status and Lopetegui has called for the fans to stick with his side until the end.

When asked how important the support is, Lopetegui said: “It’s always key. Very important. We need them and they know that.

“Their support is always key for us and above all, in the bad moments, we need to feel this energy and encourage the players to keep working.

“This spirit and this support, I am sure we will have it again.”

Molineux has been quieter than usual for most of the season, largely due to the team's struggles on the field. When asked how much it helps the players to have a big atmosphere, Lopetegui added: “It helps a lot.

“When you have one bad moment, individually or collectively, it helps.

“In each match you have a lot of mini matches and maybe the opponent can overcome you. In this moment you need to have this support and this energy, to help you have a better answer.