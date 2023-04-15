Julen Lopetegui: Diego Costa deserves his first Wolves goal

Diego Costa. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

The striker, who arrived on a free transfer in September, scored Wolves’ first in a 2-0 win over Brentford.

Costa, who was sent off in the reverse fixture against the London side, put in a stellar performance and Lopetegui was delighted to see him get off the mark in Wolves colours.

The head coach said: “He has had a very good match in all facets of play, with the ball and without it.

“When Diego came here, he came with the intention to help the team, help the club, help his team-mates and help the coach.

“He’s doing this, sometimes on the pitch and sometimes off it – and sometimes out of the squad.

“I am happy for him, he deserves it. He’s been working hard to have this chance and he has scored.

“He had a good match, despite the goal.”

Costa has started the last two games, while fellow striker Raul Jimenez has been left out of the squad altogether.

Lopetegui added: “He has a big heart and is a very competitive player.

“In the bad moments he has continued working, because he has spirit. You either have it or you don’t, you can’t buy this spirit.

“That’s why he has had the career he’s had. We are happy for him but he has to continue working and helping the team.

“He’s worked hard and is always focused on his work.

“He keeps going and is focused on his daily work, trying to be ready for when he’s on the pitch.”

In these last two games, Costa has started alongside Matheus Cunha as Lopetegui has tested playing strikers together.

That tactical switch has worked, but the head coach has said he will still take each game as it comes.

He said: “Each set up is different, the more important thing is how they develop the set-up.

“They were a good couple and worked hard, which is very important against these kind of teams.

“Their play as a couple is important and we are happy with them. Maybe we can play with one forward, or with two – we have changed a lot.

“In the end, the more important thing is they show with and without the ball.”

Back-to-back wins has now put Wolves on 34 points and in a much healthier position to survive relegation this season.

Lopetegui, however, is keeping his standards high and says Wolves still have plenty of points to play for.

He said: “We are in the middle of the river and we must continue.

“We have a lot of crocodiles around us and we need to achieve our aim.

“We have a lot of points to win in front of us and we have to put the focus on the things we need to do, not the things we have done.

“That’s why it’s not enough. Sorry, it’s not enough.”

As well as two wins, Wolves have also got two consecutive clean sheets.

Lopetegui added: “I repeat it always, if you have a clean sheet you are closer to your aim.

“It’s very important to keep the clean sheet and always trying to find the opposite goal.

“I am happy for the defensive work and the commitment from all the players in the defensive way.