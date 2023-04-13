Julen Lopetegui warns Wolves to 'refocus' due to Premier League 'unpredictability'

Julen Lopetegui (Getty)

The Wolves boss admits he is at a loss to explain the discrepancies between results, specifically at Molineux.

There have been some landmark home victories under the Spanish head coach including successes over Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea, mixed with some tough defeats to lowly Leeds and Bournemouth.

Wolves welcome ninth-placed Brentford to Molineux on Saturday with the Bees enjoying an excellent second season in the top flight under Thomas Frank.

Lopetegui said: “We have lost against Leeds, Bournemouth and Manchester United.

“We don’t know how it happens.

“The Premier League is like this – there is so much quality.

“Each team can beat any team but also lose to any team.

“That is why we have to put the focus on what is in front of us and what is ahead.”

Wolves’ home record of six wins from 15 games stands them 16th in the top flight’s home and away tables. By contrast, just two wins from 15 on the road – at Everton and Southampton – has them 15th in the away standings this term.

Last weekend’s 1-0 win over Chelsea, via Matheus Nunes’ stunner, snapped a winless run of three games that looked to have dragged Lopetegui’s men back into the relegation scrap.