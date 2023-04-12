Dave Edwards: New Wolves players step up in a crucial win over Chelsea

Matheus Cunha and Joao Gomes both excelled during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Chelsea at Molineux that lifted Wolves four points clear of the bottom three (Getty)

If you would have offered four points from Forest away and Chelsea at home you would have taken it – the other way around would have been the more sensible prediction of how the results would go, but at least they got there.

It was a terrific performance, it showed everything you would expect to see from them.

The way the manager set the team up was terrific and his game changes, which have been indifferent at times, were spot on.

It was a vital three points which if accompanied by a few more in the upcoming games then all of a sudden Wolves are forgetting that relegation battle that has been plaguing them for the last few months.

He has played this formation of a 4-4-2 or a 4-4-1-1 against the bigger teams, and I think it will be his go-to formation because they look so good in it.

They have not had a fit Matheus Cunha since the game at Fulham – he is pivotal to making this formation work. When you play him as an out-and-out number nine, he does so much work dropping deep, running channels, that when we do get the ball into the box, there is no-one in there.

Whereas having him play off Diego Costa or Raul Jimenez just gives him that little bit more freedom and you can keep that central striker in the middle of the box. Costa did well on Saturday with his physicality, but Cunha was brilliant in that role where he can get on the half-turn and link play and I think he is integral to making that system work rather than playing a midfielder there.

In Ruben Neves’ absence, Joao Gomes is the real deal.

When you speak to people inside the club at Wolves and what they see from him in training every single day – they think he is going to be a top, top player,

It is just getting him in the team at the right time. I thought he was incredible and he did absolutely everything you would want from a midfielder – he was combative, he won the ball back so many times, and he used it really well when he was on it too.

He drives the crowd forward, which is really important at Molineux. It was a terrific performance by the youngster and I am so excited to see what he can bring to Wolves in the coming years.

The manager has come out and said clean sheets will keep us in the league this year and when he looks at his team, he probably thinks they will not be as free-scoring as he wants them to be, and you can see why he is saying that.

Wolves can get goals in games, but very rarely do they score three as they did against Liverpool.

But they limited Chelsea to nothing in front of goal, they got into some good areas out wide in the second half, but Wolves defended the middle of the box so well.

Max Kilman and Nathan Collins were good and so were Toti Gomes and Nelson Semedo.

Matheus Nunes worked his socks off, and it was brilliant to see him get that goal. He has been waiting for a big moment to announce himself in a Wolves shirt, and what a way to get it.