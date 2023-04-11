Toti Gomes delighted for Wolves pal Matheus Nunes

Toti Gomes (Getty)

Nunes’s spectacular winner against Chelsea on Saturday was his first in gold and black since making a club-record move from Sporting last summer.

And while it came as quite the pleasant surprise to the home fans inside Molineux, Toti was somewhat less shocked at the magical moment.

“I am really happy for him to get his first goal,” said the defender. “He really deserves this moment.

“We knew each other from before and try always to help each other and push each other.

“I am really happy to share this moment of his first Premier League goal.

“We first met at Estoril around 2019 and since then we have been very good friends.

“He is always the same, he can hit a ball like that in training as well. I have seen him do it before.”

After seeing his friend experience a difficult first season in the Premier League, Toti hopes that strike can mark an upturn in fortunes for the Portuguese international

“You have highs and lows, in football like in life, so I am sure that has happened for him,” added Toti. “If we help each other to get the best from each player it works really well.

“It is really good for him to have a game like this. When he plays like this it is better for the team.

“When a player has an assist or scores a goal it can help with confidence and I hope he can do this again in the next few matches.

“From the player that I know, I think he still has a lot more to come.

“We will see more from him for sure.”

While Nunes played his part at one end of the pitch, Toti and his defensive colleagues carried out their duty at the other end in a solid performance.

“It is always big to have a clean sheet, especially when you win,” he said. “It is very important for us and we are very happy.”

That goal and the clean sheet combined to hand Wolves three extremely important points as they moved four clear of the relegation zone.