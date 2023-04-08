'That was an incredible strike from Nunes!' Wolves fans delighted after huge win over Chelsea - WATCH

Wolves fans

Matheus hit the heights during an impressive individual performance with a stupendous first time strike in the 32nd minute which was enough to continue Wolves’ stranglehold in this particular fixture with two wins and a draw from the last three Molineux meetings.

It also brought Head Coach Julen Lopetegui a second successive victory over returning Chelsea boss Frank Lampard who was in charge at Everton when the Wolves boss secured his first Premier League win back on Boxing Day.

And it was fully deserved from what was often a tight and tense encounter, but one during which Wolves showed enough quality going forward, and solidity at the back, to claim the win.