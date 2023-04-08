Clean sheets key to survival says Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui

His side face Chelsea at Molineux today, the first of two home games in a row before they entertain Brentford next Saturday.

But Lopetegui said the focus of the club in training was to look at the next game and not look to far ahead.

He said: "The next nine games are vital of course they are but the only way I know to play or to prepare is to look at the next match not the ones ahead and that is what I instill into the players.

"For example the game with Chelsea is vitally important because it is the next game we face.

"We can only prepare for that one and not think about the Brentford game because that will be getting ahead of ourselves and the Chelsea one will be tough enough."

Lopetegui admits he and his coaching staff are not used to the threat of relegation, where three teams can go down from nine currently, with them having worked in Portugal and Spain.

He said: "The Premier League finds you out if you are not at your best, every game is so tough, you can be dragged down quite easily and we are determined to get ourselves out of it."

With five of the next nine games at home, Lopetegui said the crowd would be important as Wolves try to get over the safety line

He said: "The crowd will be important in the next two home games, they have been magnificent this season and their spirit and support will be key because the players appreciate it and need it."

Lopetegui also admitted his football philosophy is based on keeping clean sheets first.

Wolves have only scored 23-goals this season – the joint lowest in the league but Lopetegui said it doesn't mean his teams don't try to score.

He said: "Of course I am concerned about the lack of goals and the aim is to create more chances and score more goals wherever they come from.

"But always for me a clean sheet is key, you build on a that because you are not going to lose if you don't concede and hopefully you win.