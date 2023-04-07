Wolves hoping for another good crowd on Bucks Head return

Wolves Women at Molineux (Getty)

Wolves enjoyed a 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town in front of a record crowd of more than 3,000 at Molineux and will be hoping for a good turnout in Shropshire when they take on the eighth placed team.

Mid-table Stoke City take on second place Burnley who still have hopes of catching Forest and winning the title.

In National One Midlands, Stourbridge are at home to Sheffield Women on Sunday after (result at Solihull on Thursday)

Stourbridge are in the driving seat for the title after Doncaster Belles could on;y draw last weekend but boss Andy Fisher said his players were focussed on the task in hand and the next game.

He said: “It is probably ours to lose but there is still football to play and last season was different as we had the title wrapped up well before the end of the season.

“This is a higher level as well and if you slip up there are teams that can take advantage,

“But the players are focussed on the next game and the fact the Sheffield game is at home will also help us with hopefully a big crowd turning out because the supporters have been great all season.”

Sporting Khalsa can do Stourbridge a favour as they entertain the Belles at the Guardian Warehousing Arena,

Khalsa are only three points behind the Belles in fourth place, though they have played two games more than them and Stourbridge.

West Midlands Premier action sees Lye Town at home to Solihull Sporting Ladies, Kidderminster travelling to Crusaders Women and Lichfield City at home to Worcester City Women.

In Division One North, Walsall Ladies have a chance to test themselves when they travel to table topping Shifnal Town.

Darlaston Town (1874) CIC Ladies take on City of Stoke Women at home, hoping to go above them in the table and pull away from the second bottom spot. Wyrley Ladies Firsts travel to AFC Telford United Ladies and there is a local derby at Walsall Wood where they take on Lichfield Ladies Reserves.

Sedgley and Gornal United Women are at home to Kingfisher Firsts and Bewdley Town Women travel to Worcester Women FC Development.

