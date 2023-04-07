Nelson Semedo: Wolves have had 'good development' under Julen Lopetegui

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nelson Semedo

Lopetegui's men take on Chelsea at Molineux on Saturday - the first of back to back homes with Brentford making the trip to the West Midlands next weekend.

Currently Wolves sit just a point off the bottom three - following a draw and two defeats from their last three outings.

However, Semedo believes there has been progress under the Spaniard and he and his team mates need to continue that during the fight for survival.

He said: "This season has been difficult because we didn’t start well. Fortunately, we had a change in the middle of the season that was good for us and we’ve had good development with Julen Lopetegui.

“He’s brought us new things, new ideas and new ways of playing, and we got into his way of playing very quickly, which helped us a lot.

"We just need to keep going in this way and try to be better and better.”

Wolves take on an out of form Chelsea side who will have Frank Lampard back in the dugout - with the club legend brought in until the end of the season following the dismissal of Graham Potter.

Semedo added: "They have a new manager and things are changing there, but we have to be focused on us. We have to be focused on what we can control and what we can do to beat them. We have to put everything on the pitch and only focus 100 per cent on us, so we can try to get the good result.

“It will be a very important game, because we’ve got nine games to go and it’s the first of two games that we have at home.