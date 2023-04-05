Wolves' Daniel Podence charged for spitting at player during heated Nottingham Forest clash

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Daniel Podence netted an equaliser in the game

Tempers flared again last weekend as the relegation rivals clashed at the City Ground during their 1-1 draw.

The game saw ugly confrontations between players and benches after winger Adama Traore went down easily in the Forest penalty area, early in the second half on Saturday, as Wolves searched for an equaliser.

Forest assistant manager Alan Tate and Wolves coach Pablo Sanz were both red-carded as tempers boiled over amid the storm.

Later, VAR was called in to view replays of Podence apparently spitting at Brennan Johnson shortly after the Wolves man had scored an equaliser. No action was taken after that review but the FA has now charged the Portuguese winger with spitting at an opponent.

In the latest regulation and discipline update, the FA said in a statement: "Nottingham Forest has been charged after its players surrounded the match official during the 40th minute.

"It's alleged that the club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or do not behave in a way which is improper.

"Both Nottingham Forest FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC's assistant managers, Alan Tate and Pablo Sanz, have also been charged. It's alleged that their behaviour during the 52nd minute was improper and/or violent."

And the statement continued: "Finally, Wolverhampton Wanderers FC's Daniel Podence has been charged after the forward allegedly spat at opposing player during the 90th minute."

Forest, Tate, Sanz and Podence have until next Wednesday to respond to the charges.

The new charges come just days after the FA slapped fines on both clubs following similarly ugly scenes at the end of their Carabao Cup clash in January.

Wolves were fined £45,000 and Forest £40,000 after a mass melee after Wolves lost on penalties and former Molineux man Morgan Gibbs-White celebrated in front of the travelling fans.

Gibbs-White slid on his knees in front of the away end, prompting Wolves players to confront the Stafford-born midfielder.