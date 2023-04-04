Wolves fans want ticket revenue invested in Molineux match-day experience

Wolves' owners have previously talked about a plan to increase Molineux's capacity to 50,000

A survey by the Wolves 1877 Trust found 81 per cent of supporters want ticket cash to be used for improvements to the ground.

Other priorities for respondents was using gate money to provide funds for player transfers (39 per cent) and wages throughout the club (36 per cent). And the trust called for the club to publish three, five and 10-year plans for the future of Molineux.

Fans reacted with excitement in 2018 when executive chairman Jeff Shi unveiled a plan to increase the capacity of Molineux to 50,000 when the club was established as a Premier League force.

However, that plan was put on the backburner by Fosun chiefs to focus their spending on squad strengthening.

Since then, the only major change made to the ground since then has been the introduction of rail seating in the South Bank.

Some fans remain seated in temporary stands which are open to the elements and many have long complained about facilities in older parts of the ground like the Steve Bull Stand. Trust chair Daniel Warren said: “There was a lot of excitement when we were promoted to Premier League that the stadium would be improved and redeveloped, whilst the South Bank and some other parts of the ground have had safe standing introduced, other developments haven’t happened.

‘’The older stands at Molineux have fallen behind and are looking very tired, we require ongoing investment in facilities.

“What will Fosun’s legacy be in respect of the stadium? Sir Jack Hayward rebuilt Molineux and Steve Morgan redeveloped the Stan Cullis Stand.

“I understand the pandemic has caused uncertainty around attendances, but I feel now is the time to look at redevelopment, putting plans in place for the immediate future.

“We shouldn’t have people sitting in a temporary stand, exposed to the elements.”