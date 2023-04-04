Dan McNamara's delight as five-star Wolves impress crowd

Katie Johnson of Wolverhampton Wanderers runs with the ball (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Sunday’s 3,834 attendance was the club’s largest ever for a women’s team match and those in attendance were treated to a five-star display as goals from Jade Cross, Destiney Toussaint, Anna Morphet and a Beth Merrick double kept alive hopes of promotion from the Northern Premier Division.

“The amount of people here getting inspired by this group of players, meant today was about more than just a result,” said McNamara.

“It is amazing. I had a bit of a moment just before kick-off to reflect on the journey we’ve made in the five years we’ve had here. It is fantastic and long may it to continue. The result was just the icing on the cake.”

Villa boss Carla Ward urged her players to use the pain of Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Chelsea as motivation when they face the same opponents in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Jelena Čanković, Guro Reiten and Sam Kerr were on target at Bescot as the reigning Women’s Super League champions inflicted Villa’s first defeat of 2023.

The two teams meet again in the cup on April 16 and Ward said: “It was an opportunity missed, against a top, top side. We probably felt we didn’t give the best account of ourselves.

“Hopefully this hurt, which we haven’t felt for a while, we can use in the next game. Bottling that up, bottling the hurt up and making sure it gives us that little bit of added incentive.”

Ashley Hodson bagged the winner 16 minutes from time as Blues climbed to third in the Championship with a 2-1 home win over Southampton.

Jade Pennock had earlier opened the scoring from the penalty spot for the hosts but they were pegged back by Ella Pusey’s spot-kick before Hodson had the final say.

Debutant Meesha Dudley-Jones got the decisive goal as Albion held off a fightback to win 3-2 at Stoke.

Dudley-Jones, who joined on loan last week from Coventry United, netted what proved to be the winner after goals from Rosie Embley and Kerry Walklett had put the Baggies into a 2-0 first half lead.

Stourbridge continued their march toward the Division One Midlands title with a 4-0 victory at Leek Town.

Goals from Alex Nicklin, Lexie Harrison, Mill Rogers and Lois Jeffries saw the Glassgirls move nine points clear of Doncaster Belles at the summit, with five matches left to play.

Macy Fox and Chloe Whyley were both on target as Kidderminster Harriers claimed a 2-1 win at Lye in the West Midlands Premier Division.

Both netted in the first half before Lafe Uche scored for the hosts to set-up a nail-biting finish at Stourbridge Road.

Harriers held on and remain second in the table, 10 points behind Sutton Coldfield, who thumped Lichfield City 7-0.

Walsall Wood lost further ground on Division One North leaders Shifnal Town as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Coventry City, while there was disappointment for Walsall, who were beaten 3-0 at Tamworth.