Wolves hit with £57k fine for Leeds touchline incident

Julen Lopetegui's side were 3-2 down going into the final minutes of stoppage time when Rodrigo put the game beyond all doubt for the visitors.

After a long VAR check on whether Adama Traore had been fouled by Crysencio Summerville in the build up - Wolves protested aggressively and referee Michael Salisbury spent a long time checking the pitch side monitor, before deciding to award the goal.

Wolves players and staff protested on the touchline and unused substitute Matheus Nunes was sent off, with the referee believing he had pushed the linesman.

However, video footage showed Nunes approach the linesman with his arms outstretched, and the official walking backwards into him.

The decision was overturned on appeal - but the FA have now fined Wolves after the club admitted failing to control players and staff on the touchline.

In a statement, the FA said: "Wolverhampton Wanderers have admitted failing to ensure that their players and technical area occupants do not behave in a way which is improper towards an assistant referee and the fourth official.

"An independent regulatory commission imposed their fine following a subsequent hearing and the written reasons for this sanction will be published in due course."

It comes after the club were also slapped with a fine for failing to control their players during their Carabao Cup quarter-final at Nottingham Forest in January.

Tempers boiled over at the City Ground after Wolves lost on penalties and former Molineux man Morgan Gibbs-White celebrated in front of the travelling fans.

Gibbs-White slid on his knees in front of the away end, prompting Wolves players to confront the Stafford-born midfielder.

The 22-year-old had earlier goaded Wolves fans after scoring from the spot during the penalty shoot-out, which Wolves lost 4-3.

A fracas ensued after the final whistle with players having to be separated.