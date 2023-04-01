Walsall boss Michael Flynn does not want to dwell on Wimbledon defeat

AFC Wimbledon v Walsall (Owen Russell)

Flynn read the riot act after the 2-0 defeat and accused some of his players of ‘not caring’ after the game, cancelling their day off on Thursday,

But he said the group are now focused on the Sutton game and wanted to put on a performance for the home fans.

He said: “They are a hard-working group, they have worked hard all season and let themselves down in some areas on Tuesday – they were told that and accepted it.

“But I’m not going to dwell on it because as ever the next game comes round quickly and it does no good to take ill feeling into it.