Walsall boss Michael Flynn does not want to dwell on Wimbledon defeat

By Paul Jenkins

Walsall boss Michael Flynn is keen to put the defeat at Wimbledon on Tuesday behind them as they return to Bescot today.

AFC Wimbledon v Walsall (Owen Russell)
Flynn read the riot act after the 2-0 defeat and accused some of his players of ‘not caring’ after the game, cancelling their day off on Thursday,

But he said the group are now focused on the Sutton game and wanted to put on a performance for the home fans.

He said: “They are a hard-working group, they have worked hard all season and let themselves down in some areas on Tuesday – they were told that and accepted it.

“But I’m not going to dwell on it because as ever the next game comes round quickly and it does no good to take ill feeling into it.

“As far as I am concerned it is a clean slate and we need to put the last game behind us and learn from it but not dwell on it.”

Wolves
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

