Liam Keen prediction: Will Wolves survive the dreaded drop?

Julen Lopetegui. Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.

Crystal Palace – Current position 12th – 27 points

Palace v Leicester – April 1

A tight game with two teams that will probably cancel each other out.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Leeds v Palace – April 9

The home advantage will likely win Leeds a point here, in a big clash.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Southampton v Palace – April 15

Palace should take all three points against the struggling hosts.

Prediction Palace win – 3 points

Palace v Everton – April 22

A tough one to call, but Sean Dyche could mastermind a win.

Prediction Everton win – 0 points

Wolves v Palace – April 25

A hungry Wolves side should have too much for Palace.

Prediction Wolves win – 0 points

Palace v West Ham – April 29

A game where both sides could win, meaning a draw feels likely.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Spurs v Palace – May 6

If Spurs are on-song, they’ll have too much quality for Palace.

Prediction Spurs win – 0 points

Palace v Bournemouth – May 13

Palace should win this one, but Bournemouth could get a point to drag on the relegation battle.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Fulham v Palace – May 20

Fulham will be favourites at home as they chase a European spot.

Prediction Fulham win – 0 points

Palace v Forest – May 28

A close encounter that will likely see Palace pick up a crucial point.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Final points prediction – 35 points, 15th position – SAFE

Wolves – Current position 13th – 27 points

Forest v Wolves – April 1

In what will be a very fiery affair, Wolves will need to keep their heads to get a result. The clash this weekend could prove to be one of the most crucial games in Wolves’ season. A point would probably be enough in the short-term, as they go up against a team that will want to get under Wolves’ skin.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Wolves v Chelsea – April 8

Chelsea have improved recently and, despite their relative struggles this season, they will prove to be very tough opponents at Molineux and are more likely than not to take all three points. The home crowd could give Wolves an advantage, but the team would need to improve on recent performance to take anything from this game.

Prediction Chelsea win – 0 points

Wolves v Brentford – April 15

This is a game that really could go either way, but last season Brentford dominated Wolves at Molineux and could have scored four goals in the first half alone. Brentford’s forward line may prove too much for Wolves and if they defend in a similar way to their performance against Leeds, then they will concede goals in this game.

Prediction Brentford win – 0 points

Leicester v Wolves – April 22

Results between these two teams are always tight and a draw feels like the most likely outcome. Leicester often score a lot of goals, however, meaning Wolves will need to be careful in defence. It is unlikely Wolves will score bags of goals, so they need to be strong at the back.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Wolves v Palace – April 25

A win here would kick-start Wolves’ push away from relegation and at home, under the Molineux lights, they have a great chance. Looking at the remaining fixtures, this one is likely to be one of the most crucial and one that Wolves need to win against a team in a similar predicament. Palace can be hurt, especially with the Wolves fans behind the team, if the forwards put in a spirited display. Wolves will also need to be careful in defence, but they should be strong enough to claim a crucial three points.

Prediction Wolves win – 3 points

Brighton v Wolves – April 29

This fixture will be very tricky and Wolves will need to keep it tight at the back to get anything from it. Brighton’s momentum, and attacking talent, will be difficult to contain. However, if Wolves fail to get enough points from the games prior to this one, then this fixture may be one that they need to get more points from. It would be wise to avoid that, as not many teams travel to Brighton and get positive results. Wolves are unbeaten in their last three visits to the Amex, though.

Prediction Brighton win – 0 points

Wolves v Villa – May 6

Despite being at home, a point in this game would probably be a good return for Wolves as they hope to close in on safety. With it being a West Midlands derby it will already have added importance, but it may become even more crucial to Wolves’ chances of staying up and they will likely need a point at least. They will need to take advantage of their home games to stay in this league, and this match will be one Lopetegui is eyeing as a chance to pick up points and secure their Premier League status for next season and hopefully beyond.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Man United v Wolves – may 13

A trip to Old Trafford would probably be too difficult for Wolves to take anything from, but if they’ve got the points before this game, they may not need it. The last thing Wolves will want is going into this game needing a win or being unsure of their future. This game will likely come down to United’s superior attacking talents and goalscoring ability. With Wolves’ lack of goals, it is unlikely they will get anything from this fixture.

Prediction Man United win – 0 points

Wolves v Everton – May 20

A win here would almost certainly keep Wolves in the Premier League. If the club can avoid making this a ‘must-win game’, then that would be wise, but this fixture has the potential to be really influential on the outcome of this relegation battle. A win here would make life much easier for the players and supporters alike heading into the final day. Wolves should have the attacking creativity and defensive sturdiness to win this game, but it will probably be by a single goal.

Prediction Wolves win – 3 points

Arsenal v Wolves – May 28

With Arsenal chasing the Premier League title, this game will be exceptionally difficult. For Wolves, if they can already be safe by this point, it would save a lot of nerves on the final day. It could play in Wolves’ favour if Arsenal have already won the title by this game, but Wolves cannot afford to rely on that. Arsenal will also be keen to put on a show for the fans, regardless of whether they have won the title or not. Wolves fans will be hoping for a quiet day, already knowing they are safe.

Prediction Arsenal win – 0 points

Final points prediction – 36 points, 14th position – SAFE

Leeds United – Current position 14th – 26 points

Arsenal v Leeds – April 1

An uphill task against a top-class outfit. Leeds will struggle.

Prediction Arsenal win – 0 points

Leeds v Forest – April 4

This match could be an early relegation decider, and Leeds’ home crowd could drag them through.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Leeds v palace – April 9

Leeds will want to win this at home, but Palace could frustrate them.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Leeds v Liverpool – April 17

A very difficult match for Leeds, who will see very little of the ball.

Prediction Liverpool win – 0 points

Fulham v Leeds – April 22

Fulham’s attacking quality and momentum should be too much for Leeds’ poor defence.

Prediction Loss – 0 points

Leeds v Leicester – April 25

Once again the home crowd will probably drag them through this one.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Bournemouth v Leeds – April 30

Albeit away from home, Leeds should be targeting three points on their travels.

Prediction Leeds win – 3 points

Man City v Leeds – May 7

Almost a ‘free-hit’, if they exist. City are huge favourites.

Prediction Man City win – 0 points

Leeds v Newcastle – May 13

Newcastle will not have it easy at Elland Road, but should be too organised and disciplined to earn anything other than a win.

Prediction Newcastle win – 0 points

West Ham v Leeds – May 20

In what could be another big game in the relegation battle, either side could win this one but a draw feels likely.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Leeds v Spurs – May 28

Spurs should have too much for Leeds on the final day.

Prediction Spurs win – 0 points

Final points prediction – 33 points,17th position – SAFE

Everton – Current position 15th - 26 points

Everton v Spurs – April 3

Spurs could have a big say in this relegation battle, but their change in manager will likely see them improve.

Prediction Spurs win – 0 points

Man United v Everton – April 8

Everton’s struggles will probably continue away at United.

Prediction Man United win – 0 points

Everton v Fulham – April 15

A result at home to Fulham would be key in Everton surviving the drop.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Palace v Everton – April 22

Like the Fulham game, a win at Palace would almost save Everton.

Prediction Everton win – 3 points

Everton v Newcastle – April 27

Newcastle have too much quality and should see Everton off.

Prediction Newcastle win – 0 points

Leicester v Everton – May 1

A tough game to call, but Everton could take advantage of Leicester’s defending.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Brighton v Everton – May 8

Brighton will be too good going forward for Everton to contain them.

Prediction Brighton win – 0 points

Everton v Man City – May 13

It would be a big shock if City did not take all three points.

Prediction Man City win – 0 points

Wolves v Everton – May 20

It will be a huge game, but Wolves will have the home advantage.

Prediction Wolves win – 0 points

Everton v Bournemouth – May 28

A final day win for Everton could be the result that keeps them in the league.

Prediction Everton win – 3 points

Final points prediction – 34 points, 16th position – SAFE

Nottingham Forest – Current position 16th – 26 points

Forest v Wolves – April 1

It’s a real six-pointer this weekend as Forest host Wolves. Forest’s home form has been crucial to their survival hopes so they will be looking to make the most of their City Ground home advantage.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Leeds v Forest – April 4

Another six-pointer fort the Tricky Trees – but with their abject away form, Leeds will hope to take a point at least.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Villa v Forest – April 8

Wolves will be looking for a favour from their West Midlands rivals – who have been impressing under Unai Emery.

Prediction Villa win – 0 points

Forest v Man United – April 16

A very difficult task for Forest, who do not possess the same quality as United.

Prediction Man United win – 0 points

Liverpool v Forest – April 22

Away at Anfield, Forest would be lucky to get a result.

Prediction Liverpool win – 0 points

Forest v Brighton – April 26

Brighton are another team that will have a big say in the relegation battle, and their quality should shine through.

Prediction Brighton win – 0 points

Brentford v Forest – April 29

This could be a big fixture, but Brentford’s attack may be the biggest factor.

Prediction Brentford win – 0 points

Forest v Southampton – May 8

Steve Cooper’s side to win to stay in the fight.

Prediction Forest win – 3 points

Chelsea v Forest – May 13

A difficult run of fixtures will likely start with defeat at Chelsea.

Prediction Chelsea win – 0 points

Forest v Arsenal – May 20

Forest will struggle against the leaders, who will be going for the title.

Prediction Arsenal win – 0 points

Palace v Forest – May 28

A game that could be a big decider, may end up as a stalemate.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Final points prediction – 32 points, 18th position – RELEGATED

Leicester City – Current position 17th - 25 points

Palace v Leicester – April 1

Leicester’s defence will probably stop them from taking all three points.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Leicester v Villa – April 4

Villa are capable of winning this one, but Leicester also do well going forward.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Leicester v Bournemouth – April 8

If Leicester want to get out of trouble, this game is a must win and they should have enough.

Prediction Leicester win – 3 points

Man City v Leicester – April 15

A game that Leicester can probably write off as a loss.

Prediction Man City win – 0 points

Leicester v Wolves – April 22

A close encounter, in which both teams will probably be happy with a point.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Leeds v Leicester – April 25

Leicester will hope to win this, but Leeds’ home advantage will be telling.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Leicester v Everton – May 1

Another big tie, that could produce another stalemate.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Fulham v Leicester – May 8

Leicester are capable of winning this one, but Fulham are hard to beat and are going for a European place.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Leicester v Liverpool – May 13

Any result here would be huge for Leicester, but unlikely.

Prediction Liverpool win – 0 points

Newcastle v Leicester – May 20

In predicting a massive win here for Leicester, it will be the result that takes them far away from danger.

Prediction Leicester win – 3 points

Leicester v West Ham – May 28

A close game, but both clubs should be safe before kick-off.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Final points prediction – 38 points, 12th position – SAFE

West Ham – Current position 18th – 24 points

West Ham v Southampton – April 2

The Hammers should be aiming for three points against a struggling Southampton.

Prediction West Ham win – 3 points

West Ham v Newcastle – April 5

The home advantage could be big and a point would be huge for West Ham.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Fulham v West Ham – April 8

In a hard-fought London derby, a point at Fulham would go a long way to saving West Ham.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

West Ham v Arsenal – April 16

Any tie with Arsenal, in their current form, is a hard task.

Prediction Arsenal win – 0 points

Bournemouth v West Ham – April 23

The Hammers should win this one, to take them closer to safety.

Prediction West Ham win – 3 points

West Ham v Liverpool – April 26

Liverpool will drop points somewhere, and away at West Ham is a difficult game.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Palace v West Ham – April 29

Two fairly even sides who will probably see out a draw.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Man City v West Ham – May 3

City will be favourites on their own turf.

Prediction Man City win – 0 points

West Ham v Man United – May 7

United should travel to London full of confidence and get the win.

Prediction Man United win – 0 points

Brentford v West Ham – May 13

Another tricky game to call, meaning a draw is fair.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

West Ham v Leeds – May 20

It could be a big game in the race and a point will do both sides.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Leicester v West Ham – May 28

Both clubs should be safe by the final day, and share the points.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Final points prediction – 37 points, 13th position – SAFE

Bournemouth – Current position 19th – 24 points

Bournemouth v Fulham – April 1

A point at home here could signal a false dawn for Bournemouth.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Bournemouth v Brighton – April 4

Brighton should be too strong for the Cherries.

Prediction Brighton win – 0 points

Leicester v Bournemouth – April 8

Bournemouth’s run of fixtures does not get easier, and the results are unlikely to improve.

Prediction Leicester win – 0 points

Spurs v Bournemouth – April 15

It would take a big effort for Bournemouth to take anything away at Spurs.

Prediction Spurs win – 0 points

Bournemouth v West Ham – April 23

This is a game they should target points in, but West Ham should have enough going forward.

Prediction West Ham win – 0 points

Southampton v Bournemouth – April 27

A huge game that may not be influential if the teams share the points.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Bournemouth v Leeds – April 30

Leeds’ intensity will be telling here, and could be the game that saves them and hurts Bournemouth. This could be a huge game in the final standings.

Prediction Leeds win – 0 points

Bournemouth v Chelsea – May 6

A far too difficult fixture for the Cherries to succeed in.

Prediction Chelsea win – 0 points

Palace v Bournemouth – May 13

A hard-earned point here is unlikely to save Bournemouth.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Bournemouth v Man United – May 20

A final loss at home before the Cherries are relegated.

Prediction Man United win – 0 points

Everton v Bournemouth – May 28

It may be too late by the final day, and an Everton win could save the Toffees from the dreaded drop.

Prediction Everton win – 0 points

Final points prediction – 27 points, 19th position – RELEGATED

Southampton – Current position 20th – 23 points

West Ham v Southampton – April 2

A hard start to the run-in for the Saints, who will struggle to get a result.

Prediction West Ham win – 0 points

Southampton v Man City – April 8

City should dominate this one and take all three points.

Prediction Man City win – 0 points

Southampton v Palace – April 15

The Saints could get a result here, and will need to if they want to stay up, but Palace will be buoyed by their managerial change.

Prediction Palace win – 0 points

Arsenal v Southampton – April 21

The London side will be too strong for Southampton.

Prediction Arsenal win – 0 points

Southampton v Bournemouth – April 27

A very tight game, where the Saints will probably get a point.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Newcastle v Southampton – April 30

The long trip to the North East will prove too challenging for Southampton.

Prediction Newcastle win – 0 points

Forest v Southampton – May 8

A very crucial game, but the intensity at the City Ground will influence the outcome.

Prediction Forest win – 0 points

Southampton v Fulham – May 13

A point here for Southampton would be helpful in their unlikely pursuit to survive the drop.

Prediction Draw – 1 point

Brighton v Southampton – May 20

Going away to Brighton is difficult for any team and the Saints will struggle to defend against the Seagulls’ talented forwards.

Prediction Brighton win – 0 points

Southampton v Liverpool – May 28

It will probably be over already by the final day. However, regardless of that, facing Liverpool is a daunting task in a relegation battle.

Prediction Liverpool win – 0 points