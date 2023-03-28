Wolves Women see off West Brom once again to reach Birmingham County Cup final

Taken on 26 Mar 2023 during the Birmingham Womenâs FA County Cup Semi Final fixture between WBA & Wolves, at Keys Park, Hednesford. UK.

Just 10 days after a 3-1 win over Albion in the league at The Hawthorns, Wolves earned local bragging rights again with a 3-2 win on Sunday, played at Hednesford’s Keys Park.

Star midfielder Tammi George found the back of the net twice within the opening seven minutes to put Wolves firmly in control, before Albion fought back.

Lizzie Bennett-Steele netted for Albion against her former side after 15 minutes, to drag Albion back into the contest, before Mariam Mahmood equalised before half-time.

With the game finely poised and Albion having the better of the chances, it was Wolves’ Destiney Toussaint who decided it with a superb solo effort that looped over goalkeeper Anna Miller in the 70th minute.

The result sends Wolves to the cup final, as they look to defend their title.

Last season they beat Albion in the final to win the crown, and this season Wolves will take on National League Division One Midlands side Stourbridge to retain the cup.

On the weekend, the Glassgirls were in cup action themselves, as they took on Division One North side Leeds in the final of the Women’s National League Plate.

Macy Ellis put Leeds ahead after 30 minutes before Hannah Fishwick levelled for Stourbridge just four minutes later with a strike from 30 yards. However, second-half goals from Abbie Brown and Amy Woodruff sealed the victory for Leeds.

In Division One Midlands action, Sporting Khalsa lost from a winning position against Northampton.

A wonderful lob from Megan Cann put the hosts ahead, but a goal just before half-time and a winner in the 81st minute, saw Northampton take all three points.

In the Super League, Villa put on a five-star performance with a dominant win over Leicester.

Kenza Dali’s goal after six minutes started the rout, which Alisha Lehmann and Rachel Daly added to before half-time.

Lehmann and Daly completed their braces in the second half, as Villa completed the 5-0 win.

In the Championship, a lone goal from Martha Harris saw Birmingham City beat Coventry United.

Kidderminster Harriers, who did not have a game, are now seven points behind West Midlands League Premier Division leaders Sutton Coldfield Town after the table-toppers won 2-1 at Worcester City. Harriers do have a game in hand.

Elsewhere, Lye Town’s match at Solihull Sporting was postponed, but Lichfield City did see some action as they drew 1-1 against Shrewsbury Town. Charlotte Leedham gave City the lead, but in the end they needed an excellent save from Emily Jones to preserve a point.

Lichfield City Reserves were beaten 2-1 by AFC Telford United in West Midlands League Division One North, despite a goal from Alicia Fearing-Duda.

Darlaston Town were also beaten – 3-0 at home by Port Vale.

Walsall Wood’s match at City of Stoke was postponed, as was Wyrley’s clash with Walsall.