E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 288 - Toast(gate) and mailbag!

Nathan JudahWolvesPublished:

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the second Wolves poddy of the week in association with Kettle and Toaster Man.

The boys take an extra hour to answer all of your pressing questions during the international break.

The relegation battle is going down to the wire - can Wolves take all three points at Forest and what needs to change to improve results?

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

