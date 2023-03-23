Wolves charged by FA after late controversy against Leeds

Wolves appeal and Matheus Nunes is sent off - a red card that was later rescinded. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

The hosts had got back into the game at 3-2, after going 3-0 down, but saw Leeds score a fourth in added time as they chased the game.

Crysencio Summerville seemed to foul Adama Traore in the build-up to Rodrigo's strike, but after checking the pitch side monitor referee Michael Salisbury decided the goal would stand.

Wolves launched an angry appeal at the time and unused substitute Matheus Nunes was sent off for allegedly pushing the linesman, but video footage proved the midfielder had not put his hands on the official and the red card was rescinded.

Despite that, Wolves have still been charged by the governing body and have until Monday to respond.

The FA statement read: "Wolverhampton Wanderers FC has been charged following an incident in the 98th minute of its Premier League game against Leeds United on Saturday 18 March.

"It's alleged that the club failed to ensure its players and/or technical area occupants do not behave in a way which is improper towards an assistant referee and the fourth official. Wolverhampton Wanderers FC has until Monday 27 March to respond."

Wolves were previously charged by the FA back in January after the post-match melee with Nottingham Forest. The club paid a £45,000 fine for that incident.