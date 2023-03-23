Julen Lopetegui calls on national managers to 'take care' of Wolves players

Ruben Neves is one of a number of Wolves players on international duty (Getty)

Jose Sa, Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes, Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Nathan Collins, Joe Hodge, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Joao Gomes and Dexter Lembikisa will all represent their countries in the coming days after receiving call-ups.

Lopetegui, who previously managed the Spain side, believes the national coaches have a 'responsibility' to look after their players, as he admits he will have his fingers crossed that they return uninjured.

When asked if he has contact with the national team managers during an international break, Lopetegui said: "We try to have that because it's a good thing to have the information, not only for us but for them too.

"We try, it depends on the national team too, but we try to give information about our players and to have the same information for us. It's the same for us.

"The most important thing is that the player is happy, ready, and not hurt.

"If they have any little problems they have to know and take care of the players, who are the main actors in this sport.

"Of course, the players want to play for their country and it's a good thing. It's a good experience for them and they are proud to defend their country.

"But in the same way the national teams have a responsibility to take care of the players, who belong to the clubs. We try to help each other.

"This is what happens in the international break, we will have players that go out and you're always crossing your fingers that they don't have an injury.

"We want them to return as soon as possible and help, but this is normal, it happens to a lot of teams."

Hwang Hee-chan was called up to the South Korea squad but has since withdrawn through injury.

The forward scored against Newcastle on his return from a hamstring injury, but has since picked up a different and unspecified knock – meaning he missed the loss to Leeds.

Lopetegui said: "Hee-chan is an important player for us, but unfortunately he's not here and we have to put our confidence in other players.

"We trust in all of the players and we have to put the focus on them.