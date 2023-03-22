'Worldie strikes': Wolves fans recall Robbie Dennison goals after former winger posts daughter's show reel on social media

Robbie Dennison in action for Wolves

In his ten years at Molineux - the Northern Irish winger found the net on 49 occasions and became a firm fans favourite.

As well as scoring memorable goals he also netted some vital ones during his time at Wolves - and now his daughter has put together a show reel of some of his best strikes during his career.

Dennison, now 59, posted the video on social media showing his strikes from down the years.

My daughter Laura put together this video for me of my favourite goals!! 🙌🏼 I remember them all like they were yesterday 😅 great memories pic.twitter.com/UwwxVP3QYD — Robbie Dennison (@RobbieDennison4) March 21, 2023

And after posting the video - a number of Wolves fans recalled their memories of the goals and Dennison's time at Molineux.

I have fond memories of watching you play, Robbie. Great times mate 🙌🏼 — Scott Matthews (@scottmatthewsuk) March 21, 2023

Great memories! Saw most if not all of the Wolves goals but think you've missed out one of your most important - the free kick v Sheff Utd that earned us a draw and clinched the title: https://t.co/XKabCz3WQH — Paul Timmis (@timmistribe) March 21, 2023

👏 Oh Robbie, Robbie 🎶 Some worldies there!! 🔥 Great memories too… I hope you’re well. 👍 #wwfc — Steve Hermon (@SteveHermon) March 21, 2023

Best saved til last. Loved that goal against Man City. — Dan O'Hagan (@danohagan) March 21, 2023