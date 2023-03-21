Wolves successful in appeal over Matheus Nunes red card

Matheus Nunes (left) reacts to assistant referee Gary Beswick before being shown a red card. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

The midfielder, who was an unused substitute against Leeds on Saturday, was given a straight red card in added time for his complaints over Leeds’ fourth goal.

Adama Traore appeared to be fouled by Crysencio Summerville before Rodrigo scored, prompting angry appeals from the Wolves bench. VAR then instructed referee Michael Salisbury to check the pitch side monitor, but he still allowed the goal to stand.

Following that, Salisbury approached the bench and sent Nunes off, with the suggestion that he had pushed the linesman.

However, video footage released on Sunday evening showed Nunes approach the linesman with his arms outstretched, and the official walking backwards into him, and Nunes not initiating contact.

Wolves appealed the red card and the FA have now confirmed they were successful, meaning Nunes will be available for the next three matches.