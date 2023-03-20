Wolves U21s 0 West Ham U21s 5 - Report

Aaron Keto-Diyawa (Getty)

At an incredibly rainy Aggborough Stadium, the first chance fell to the visitors, with a free kick from the edge of the box, but Freddie Potts fired over the bar. West Ham were on top in the opening stages and a good cross from Dan Chesters caused panic in the Wolves box, before Christian Marques cleared.

Wolves grew into the game and their first chance fell to Nathan Fraser. A good cross from Owen Farmer on the left reached the striker, but his header was straight at goalkeeper Joseph Anang.

Disaster struck for Wolves when goalkeeper Palmi Arinbjornsson was given a straight red card and gave away a penalty, when he fumbled a catch and took out Keenan Appiah-Forson. With no goalkeeper on the bench, centre-back Kandola replaced Farmer and put on the gloves – before remarkably saving the penalty from striker Kamarai Swyer.

But that joy was short-lived when the Hammers took the lead shortly after. A corner was palmed into his own net by Kandola.

Wolves were struggling to contain the visitors, who took a 2-0 lead 10 minutes before half-time. The ball was squared to Regan Clayton, who found the roof of the net with a good effort.

With the second half under way, Kandola made a good save to deny Clayton at the back post.

But shortly after the Hammers got their third in unfortunate circumstances. Kandola dropped a cross under pressure and the ball came off Marques before crossing the line for an own goal.