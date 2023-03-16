Albion Women 1 Wolves Women 3

The Black Country derby. Picture: Stu Leggett.

In the first ever derby between these teams held at Albion’s ground, the first big chance of the game came for Wolves after Beth Merrick latched onto a long ball forward. She turned inside her marker and curled an effort just wide of the post from long range.

Delphi Cole then had a good chance but saw her shot deflected, and from the resulting corner Albion took the lead. Wolves’ Summer Holmes had a chance to clear the ball but her poor touch allowed Maria Timms to pick the ball up and curl home.

But Wolves dominated after conceding and quickly equalised. Merrick played a brilliant ball through to Beth Roberts, who took a touch into the box and lifted the ball into the roof of the net.

As the game closed in on half-time, Wolves took the lead. This time Roberts was the provider and her cross was met by Destiney Toussaint, who powered home a header from close range.

The action did not stop there, however, as Wolves took a 3-1 lead into the break. Toussaint was released down the right and her shot took a huge deflection to loop over goalkeeper Charlotte Clarke.

The second half was a much quieter affair, but Wolves controlled it, to see out the victory in the National League Northern Premier Division.