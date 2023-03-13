Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 – Player ratings

Jose Sa - 6
The goalkeeper made a couple of decent saves and could not do much about either goal.
Nelson Semedo - 5
Semedo was too hesitant in possession but overall did OK. No major errors but no real impact.
Craig Dawson - 6
Dawson was slightly unsteady with the ball but made a few huge blocks.
Max Kilman - 5
The defender also made some big blocks to keep Wolves in it, but was caught out for the winning goal. He was also not helped by Ait-Nouri, who did not track back.
Jonny Castro Otto - 4
Jonny had a disastrous first half and lost the ball on numerous occasions.
Mario Lemina - 5
Lemina was poor and gave the ball away far too many times.
Ruben Neves - 6
Neves had good moments as he looked to get Wolves on the front foot, and had a good spell in the second half when Wolves were on top.
Adama Traore - 5
Adama made a good start to the game with some dangerous crosses, but faded for the rest of the first half. Despite that, it was still a surprise to see him come off at half-time with Wolves offering little other threat.
Joao Moutinho - 5
Moutinho was much better when he dropped into a midfield two, as his experiment as a number 10 failed again.
Daniel Podence - 5
Podence was far too quiet for large periods of the game, but has rescued a five rating with a good effort that hit the post and some threatening moments in the second half.
Raul Jimenez - 6
The striker was largely isolated but worked hard and created some moments from nothing. He played a part in what should have been a penalty, and the equaliser.
Substitutes
Pedro Neto 5 (for Adama, 45), Rayan Ait-Nouri 4 (for Jonny, 68), Matheus Nunes 5 (for Neves, 68), Hwang Hee-chan 6 (for Podence, 68), Nathan Collins 5 (for Moutinho, 75).
Subs not used: Daniel Bentley, Toti Gomes, Joao Gomes, Matheus Cunha.