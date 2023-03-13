Craig Dawson calls on Wolves to pick themselves up ahead of huge Leeds clash

Craig Dawson with Ruben Neves during defeat at Newcastle United (Getty)

Wolves were beaten by an 80th minute Miguel Almiron strike on Tyneside - but it was a first half VAR decision that grabbed the headlines.

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope seemed to take out Raul Jimenez in the box, which could have led to a penalty and a red card – but referee Andrew Madley awarded a goal-kick and a VAR check did not overturn it.

Alexander Isak headed the Magpies in front ahead of the break - before Hwang Hee-chan equalised with his first touch of the game - and that was followed by Almiron's late winner.

Dawson was disappointed in the manner that Wolves slipped to defeat at St James' Park - but insisted there is no time to dwell on the result ahead of next week.

Dawson said: “We’re obviously disappointed. It was a tough one to take but I think we let them have too much of the game in the first-half, which gives them confidence, it gave the crowd confidence.

“We’ve been in that position before and we got the goal back, so we’re obviously disappointed to concede the second goal and not to have held on in the end, but we’ve got to learn from that.

“You always want to start the game well and we gave them the upper hand, especially in the first-half, but we stayed in the game and although we were obviously disappointed to have gone behind, we got that goal, so it was even more disappointing to concede the second so late on.

“We had a good week on the training pitch so we’re disappointed to come here and not pick up anything.

“The dressing room has got to pick ourselves up now and prepare as we will do for the next one, which I already said is a big game.