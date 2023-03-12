What channel is Newcastle vs Wolves? TV and kick-off details for Premier League clash

Ruben Neves scored for Wolves when Newcastle visited Molineux in August

Julen Lopetegui's men head to Newcastle to face a side that's struggling for goals and form, having won none of their last six games in all competitions and scoring just two goals in the process.

Wolves were just minutes away from securing all three points in the reverse fixture at Molineux in August, before Allan Saint-Maximin's last-minute volley cancelled out Ruben Neves' long-range strike.

Wolves went into the weekend 13th in the table and five points clear of the relegation zone.

What time is Newcastle vs Wolves?

Newcastle vs Wolves is the last of four Premier League games being played on Sunday. Kick-off is at 4.30pm, while the other three games - Fulham vs Arsenal, Man Utd vs Southampton and West Ham vs Aston Villa - all get under way at 2pm.

Newcastle vs Wolves TV channel

Sunday's 4.30pm kick-off at St James' Park will be shown live by Sky Sports.

Coverage begins at 4pm on the broadcaster's Main Event and Premier League channels.

You can also follow the action on the Express & Star live blog from 3pm.

Next fixture