Newcastle 2 Wolves 1: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

With the game locked at 0-0 in the first half, goalkeeper Nick Pope seemed to take out Raul Jimenez in the box, which could have led to a penalty and red card – but referee Andrew Madley awarded a goal-kick and a VAR check did not overturn it.

If Wolves were not already feeling hard done by, just minutes later Alexander Isak headed the Magpies in front, before Wolves had to survive an onslaught to enter half-time at 1-0.

Wolves looked set for a point when Hwang Hee-chan came on and equalised with his first touch, scoring his first Premier League goal of the season, but their joy was short-lived.