'Waste of energy' looking at teams around Wolves says boss Julen Lopetegui

By Liam Keen

Julen Lopetegui insists it is a 'waste of energy' paying any attention to the teams around them as he looks to secure Wolves' Premier League survival.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui

After the crucial 1-0 win over Spurs, and with important games against Newcastle and Leeds next up, Wolves are now up to 13th in the league.

They have a five point gap to the bottom three but still have a difficult final two months of the season, and when asked if he pays attention to Wolves' relegation rivals, Lopetegui said: "No, because we need points.

"I could do it, but it's a waste of energy.

"We have to win points if we want to achieve our aim, that's why we have to put the focus on us and after, whether the opponent wins or loses, it will be a very hard task for a lot of teams. Not only us.

"We have to be ready. When we win, we are not in the sky and when we lose, we are not in hell. We have to be balanced.

"The next day when you lose is, for me, a very important day. You have to be aware and alert to wake up with energy and look at the next match."

Although Lopetegui has helped drag Wolves off the bottom of the Premier League table, the team is still struggling for goals.

Today marks a full year since a Wolves striker has scored in the league, but Lopetegui insists he is not concerned and instead wants to focus on the strikers helping the team and the team as a whole contributing to the goals.

He added: "It's about the work, be continuous and insist. Know that while you're trying to score, you also have a lot of work to do for the team.

"Sometimes one striker doesn't score but he's key for the team, because you can assist, make a fantastic high press, be a player that doesn't lose the ball and we can play through you.

"All of these things are key for the forwards. If they score, of course it's better for them because strikers want to score and that's normal, but it has to be the work of all the team.

"We try to help the players get more chances in the box. We believe in them and continue working."

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

