Dave Edwards: Vital win was a Julen Lopetegui management masterclass

It was a game of two halves at the weekend.

Wolves looked completely off it in the first period, I was interested to see how the battle was going to go in the midfield.

They struggled to get out and press Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and it meant Spurs were playing a lot higher up the pitch and were dominating the ball.

Wolves struggled to make an impact in that first period.

But Lopetegui noticed it early, and he got Mario Lemina to do a man-marking job on Harry Kane – which he did very well.

He literally followed him around for the remaining half an hour of that half, and he did not give him a kick, but sadly, Wolves did not offer anything going forward in a lacklustre display.

The manager definitely earned his money this week though by making big changes at the interval; introducing Nathan Collins and Adam Traore and changing the shape of the team to a 3-5-2.

Traore and Raul Jimenez played quite wide to occupy Spurs’ outside centre-backs and it really gave Wolves an outlet.

Pablo Sarabia was able to pick up pockets – it transformed the way Wolves could attack and press, meaning they could win the ball higher up the pitch.

Another player who made a massive difference when he came on, like he has done this season, was Joao Moutinho – he was fabulous.

Wolves had chance after chance with Ruben Neves shooting from distance on several occasions, and when the goal came it was when they were really in full flow.

A terrific goal with important contributions from Moutinho and Jimenez and then the composure Traore showed to side-foot it rather than lashing it was superb.

I think all Wolves fans have a huge soft spot for Traore because of what he brings.

He gets fans off their seats whether he is playing well or not.

Fans pay good money to go and watch football, and he gives good value however he is performing.

What he offers is something no-one else can do with that raw pace to change the game – I would really like him to still be at Molineux next season.

The way Wolves closed out the game was excellent, they did not look in trouble at all.

Their game-management was good too, it was a huge huge win, but it shows you why Lopetegui is an elite coach.

The addition of Craig Dawson has been huge, not only for his impact on the pitch, but the effect he has had on the others around him by talking and organising.

I think you have seen that with the likes of Nelson Semedo and Max Kilman – it was also nice to see Nathan Collins come on at half-time and play alongside him in a back three.

Second half, Wolves were brilliant, and Dawson made a really important block off Son Heung-min towards the end.