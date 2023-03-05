Wolves 1 Spurs 0 – Player ratings

Craig Dawson (top) celebrates after team-mate Adama Traore scores. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 8

The goalkeeper continues his impressive form with another good performance, that saw him make several crucial saves.

Nelson Semedo - 7

Semedo was solid defensively and offered an attacking threat. A good display overall.

Craig Dawson - 8

Once again, Dawson made so many blocks and interceptions. He won big aerial duels and did well with the ball at his feet.

Max Kilman - 8

Kilman was strong in the tackle and fearsome in the air. Like Dawson, he played out well from the back and looked comfortable throughout.

Jonny Castro Otto - 7

Coming in from the cold, Jonny had a poor first half but repaid Wolves with a brilliant second half.

Mario Lemina - 8

Lemina was Wolves’ best player in a poor first half as he man marked Kane. It was a surprise to see him come off.

Ruben Neves - 8

Dependable with the ball, reliable going forward and impressive in his defensive recovery. Neves covered every blade of grass.

Matheus Nunes - 6

Nunes was a bit frustrating at times and gave the ball away too often for a player of his quality.

Pablo Sarabia - 7

The winger had a poor first half but impressed in the second when he had the freedom to roam and take up intelligent positions.

Diego Costa - 5

Alongside an early and unfortunate injury, Costa also offered very little during his time on the pitch.

Pedro Neto - 5

In his first 45 minutes back with the first team after injury, Neto was unable to have the desired impact as the whole team struggled. There will be plenty more to come from the young winger before the end of the season.

Substitutes

Raul Jimenez (for Costa, 28), 9, Nathan Collins (for Lemina, 45), 8, Adama Traore (for Neto, 45), 8, Joao Moutinho (for Nunes, 67), 8, Matheus Cunha (for Sarabia, 67), 7.