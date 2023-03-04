Notification Settings

'The old guard came to the rescue!' Wolves fans on excellent Spurs win - WATCH

By Nathan Judah

Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the 1-0 win over Spurs at Molineux.

In a first half where the visitors dominated and Wolves struggled to get into the game, a Pedro Perro free-kick crashing off the crossbar was the closest the London side came from their several chances.

Son Heung-Min then hit the crossbar in the early stages of the second half, which offered Wolves another warning.

However, Wolves rallied and were much better in a second half where they had a handful of big chances.

The decisive kick came in the 82nd minute when Adama smashed home a half volley off the crossbar to secure an incredibly important three points in the relegation race.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

