'The old guard came to the rescue!' Wolves fans on excellent Spurs win - WATCH

Wolves fans

In a first half where the visitors dominated and Wolves struggled to get into the game, a Pedro Perro free-kick crashing off the crossbar was the closest the London side came from their several chances.

Son Heung-Min then hit the crossbar in the early stages of the second half, which offered Wolves another warning.

However, Wolves rallied and were much better in a second half where they had a handful of big chances.