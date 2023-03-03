Julen Lopetegui backs Wolves winger Daniel Podence to shine

Daniel Podence (Getty)

The winger last started for Wolves on January 14, when he scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over West Ham.

He remains Wolves’ joint top goalscorer this season with five strikes, but has had to settle for substitutes appearances in his last six games.

Podence has also struggled to make an impact in those substitute displays, but Lopetegui believes he will flourish again this season.

He said: “Talking about the numbers, he was the winger that has played more minutes than other wingers when he’s ready. He’s had some problems in some matches, but when he’s been ready, in the analysis he’s had the most minutes.

“This is about all the players. They cannot think ‘I have done this’, they have to do it every day and be ready.

“I think he will be a player that helps us a lot. He has done this and he will do it again, for sure.

“We have to be alert and ready for the moment of the players.”

The head coach also added that his substitutes are ‘key’ to each game as Wolves continue their relegation battle.

He said: “In the last match he played 30 minutes and the same against Fulham. They are very important minutes.

“A lot of times in football, people only put the focus on the line-up. Sometimes, no, the majority of the time the players on the bench are key.

“All of them have to be ready because the players on the bench are key. The attitude and energy they can offer the team is key.

“They all have to be ready to take advantage, for one minute, 10 minutes or 30 minutes. It’s the only way to play more. These minutes are gold for the team.”

Wolves have been handed a blow, however, with Hugo Bueno sidelined with a hamstring injury that he picked up against Liverpool on Wednesday.

Lopetegui added: “He’s out, unfortunately for us, because he has been working in a very good way in the last matches. It’s a pity, but it’s one player out and one player in. We have to think about the player that is ready, and to wish he returns as soon as possible.

“When you are talking about the hamstring it depends on each person, maybe it’ll be three or four weeks, we will see.”

Meanwhile, Joao Gomes has been called up to the senior Brazil national team for the first time.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who joined Wolves in January from Flamengo, has been named in a 23-man side for their friendly against Morocco on March 25.