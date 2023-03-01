Liverpool 2 Wolves 0 - Report

Wolves dejected (Getty)

In an even first half, both teams were sloppy in possession but Wolves managed the occasion well.

Harvey Elliott had two big chances for the hosts but Jose Sa was equal to them both, as Wolves saw out the first half.

The officials took centre stage in the second half and could have sent Fabinho off for a nasty stamp, but nothing was given.

Then, Darwin Nunez put Liverpool ahead, only for VAR to overturn it for a foul.

Wolves should have been buoyed by that decision, but after 73 minutes they finally wilted.

After having his first chance saved, Virgil van Dijk reacted to head home from close range to hand Liverpool the lead.

The Reds continued to put Wolves under immense pressure and Mohamed Salah made sure of the victory with a strike in the 77th minute.

Wolves never really looked like getting back into the game and ultimately suffered defeat on Merseyside.

Matheus Nunes (Getty)

As a result, Wolves now have just one game left to avoid an unwanted statistic, as they approach a full calendar year without a recognised striker scoring a Premier League goal.

That last came on March 10, 2022, and the upcoming game with Spurs is their final chance to change that.

Analysis

Julen Lopetegui made one change to his side and started in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Joao Moutinho came in for the injured Matheus Cunha, as Pedro Neto took the extra spot on the bench.

Jurgen Klopp made six changes to his Liverpool side, as they started in a 4-3-3 formation with former Wolves player Diogo Jota facing his old club.

The first half chance of the game fell to youngster Stefan Bajcetic, who drilled a shot straight at Sa.

Wolves, who had started fairly well, then had two big chances of their own. First, Moutinho had a shot saved by Alisson from inside the box. Then, from the resulting corner, Raul Jimenez saw an overhead kick heading wide, but Pablo Sarabia should have headed home from the back post as he reached for the ball unmarked.

Raul Jimenez battles for the ball (Getty)

All of that hard work was almost undone when Matheus Nunes lost the ball to Fabinho inside his own box. He looked to square it, but Mario Lemina made a vital interception.

Liverpool were still dangerous and a Salah cross caused chaos when Jota missed his flick, and Nunez was just short of meeting it unmarked at the back post.

Wolves suffered a blow when Hugo Bueno went down injured holding his hamstring after 24 minutes. Rayan Ait-Nouri came on to take his place.

In what was a fairly even and entertaining game after 35 minutes, Liverpool had more speculative efforts on goal, but consistently gave the ball away as Wolves managed the game.

The biggest chance of the half so far came five minutes later, and Liverpool should have scored. Nunez crossed for Elliott, who had a free header from six yards, but nodded it wide.

Just before half-time, Nunez chested the ball down to Elliott, who fired a good shot at Sa, who was forced into a good save to turn the ball around the post.

Wolves entered the break at 0-0 and will have been happy with their efforts, after a steady performance at Anfield.

As the teams emerged for the second half, Adama Traore replaced Sarabia, who had a difficult first 45.

Daniel Podence (Getty)

In what could have been a big opportunity for Wolves early in the half, they were punished by a poor refereeing decision from Paul Tierney. Ait-Nouri turned Ibrahima Konate on the byline and charged past him, hardly touching the defender, before he threw himself to the floor as Ait-Nouri raced into the box, and the free-kick was given.

Moments later, Wolves were punished by the officials again. A heavy collision between Fabinho and Lemina saw the Liverpool man stamp on Lemina’s knee on the follow through, for what surely should have been a red card, but only a yellow was given.

With football now back centre stage, Elliott had another shot that was deflected but held by Sa.

Wolves had been sloppy on the ball all evening and another Nunes mistake allowed Jota to charge for a loose ball. However, Max Kilman produced a wonderful sliding tackle to deny the former Wolves man.

Wolves brought on Joao Gomes and Daniel Podence after 63 minutes, replacing Moutinho and Nunes, in an attempt to get a winning goal.

However, it was Liverpool that almost found it when Craig Dawson made a clearance with Jota lurking, hoping for a tap in.

Ruben Neves (Getty)

Moments later, Nunez had the ball in the net after a scramble in the Wolves box, and celebrated as Liverpool went 1-0 up. However, a VAR check alongside a monitor check from referee Tierney, concluded that Jota fouled Kilman in the build-up.

It did not take long for Liverpool to find their goal, though, as van Dijk put them ahead. The defender forced Sa into a brilliant header following a corner, but Jota reacted quickly to cross it back in and van Dijk headed home from a couple yards.

It went from bad to worse for Wolves when a long ball from Alisson was threaded through to Kostas Tsimikas. He charged forward and crossed to Salah, who finished from close range.

Wolves did not lay a glove on Liverpool in the closing stages as they fell to another defeat in an ongoing and difficult season.

Key Moments

GOAL 73 van Dijk puts Liverpool ahead

GOAL 77 Salah secures the three points

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno (Ait-Nouri, 24), Neves, Lemina, Sarabia (Adama, 45), Moutinho (Gomes, 63), Nunes (Podence, 63), Jimenez (Costa, 79).

Subs not used: Bentley, Collins, Jonny, Neto.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold (Milner, 89), Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Bajcetic (Henderson, 79), Elliott, Salah, Nunez (Firmino, 89), Jota (Gakpo, 75).