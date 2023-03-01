Is Liverpool vs Wolves on TV? How to follow tonight's Premier League clash at Anfield

Wolves vs Liverpool

Wolves are back in action on Merseyside tonight against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side.

Following their 1-1 draw away to Fulham on Friday night, Wolves make the trip up North where they will begin the month of March in the hope of replicating how they began the month of February, with a fantastic win against Liverpool.

The 3-0 win on February 4 at Molineux was the third time the two teams have come up against each other in recent months, following the FA Cup draw and replay, and now in the fourth and final clash, Julen Lopetegui will be hoping his side will come out on top, having performed brilliantly in each of the three previous head-to-head matches.

Klopp's side are still struggling for form and consistency, with a disappointing 5-2 loss to Real Madrid followed by a dire 0-0 draw away at Crystal Palace.

However, as Klopp gets most of his players back from injury and as they return to full fitness, they will be hoping to make a late push for the top four, knowing the importance of playing Champions League football next season.

Since Lopetegui took over at Wolves, there has been a significant rise in performance levels and results, as they are now out of the bottom-three, but with a set of fixtures coming up, in Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle following their trip to Liverpool, any positive result will be seen as a success as they continue their fight for Premier League survival.

There is hope that there are certainly three worse teams than Wolves in the league, but still, the points need to be won.

What time is Liverpool vs Wolves?

Liverpool vs Wolves kicks off at 8pm, and is one of two Premier League fixtures taking place tonight.

Where to follow Liverpool vs Wolves

The match is not being shown live on TV in the UK. This is due to the fact that the fixture was originally scheduled to take place at 3pm on Saturday, September 10 but it was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Live coverage will be available on the Express & Star live blog from 6.30pm.

Team news

Raul Jimenez will be hoping to keep his place after a brilliant performance in the draw over Fulham on Friday night.

Matheus Cunha's injuries are not as bad as first feared, after suffering an ankle injury against Fulham but he will be given a late fitness test.

Boubacar Traore and Hwang Hee-chan remain out with respective groin and hamstring problems.

Darwin Nunez is expected to return for Liverpool after missing the draw against Crystal Palace.

Ibrahima Konate could also return, while Joe Gomez remains out injured.

Next fixture