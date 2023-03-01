Former Wolves favourite Diogo Jota could be in line to face former club at Anfield

Liverpool's Diogo Jota

Nunez missed Saturday’s goalless draw at Crystal Palace with a shoulder problem but trained fully on Monday and, providing there is no reaction, looks set to go straight back into the side.

Konate has been out for a month with a hamstring problem but is also back with the squad.

“Joe Gomez is out. Ibou (Konate) trained yesterday completely normal and Darwin as well. Then we will see,” said manager Jurgen Klopp.

“He’s (Konate) had no issues since he was injured, we just wanted to give him more training time before we include him again. It should now be fine.

“Darwin we have to see. It looked absolutely OK yesterday, but we have to see how he reacts

“Thiago (Alcantara) is in rehab. Luis (Diaz) I watched half-an-hour of rehab session on the pitch, doing shooting, moving. (He looked) really good but not in team training yet.”

Meanwhile, Klopp is delighted with Diogo Jota’s recent return from injury as he prepares to face his former club.

The forward was handed his first start since suffering a calf injury last October when Liverpool travelled to Crystal Palace at the weekend.

“Very (important to have him back). It’s massive, it’s massive of course,” Klopp said. “Diogo is an exceptional player. He needs to get rhythm now.

“I think it (starting) helped him a lot. Yes, he was tired after the game. It’s clear. We have to see how he reacted and today we have to make these decisions, who can start or who should start. But he will definitely be involved again, if nothing happens.