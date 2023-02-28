Dave Edwards: Midfield bite can be Wolves’ Reds edge

Craig Dawson and Rayan Ait-Nour (Getty)

Tomorrow is a fourth meeting between Wolves and the Reds since the turn of the year, the teams know each other pretty well!

I believe the way Julen Lopetegui sets his side up, what happened at Molineux in the recent 3-0 win, can all contribute.

I think it’s important Wolves have enjoyed a day’s rest more than Jurgen Klopp’s side and the visitors need to take advantage of that.

Where Wolves can win the three points, like in the previous league meeting, is having too much energy in midfield. That used to be Liverpool’s strong point but now they lack in that department.

The visitors can win the game there, in Mario Lemina, Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes there are boys that can all run, so that’s where I see the joy coming.

I’d like to see them lined up in that 4-4-2 formation again. Matheus Cunha will be a miss, but whether it’s Pablo Sarabia, Diego Costa or whoever, I like that system and it worked very well in that Molineux fixture.

Wolves had to bring the energy and intensity to stifle the Anfield crowd. I think the side can go into the Liverpool and Tottenham double-header with real confidence.

Fulham are absolutely flying this season. I’ve watched them on a couple of occasions and they are a top team. Without Mitrovic, as it was on Friday, makes a big difference but I felt Wolves acquitted themselves really well.

I think it’s a bit of a missed opportunity, with how well Wolves played in that first hour, that they didn’t get all three points, similarly to the Villa game after the World Cup with opportunities to take the game away from the opposition.

Fulham’s substitute Solomon hits a really good strike for the equaliser, but Wolves will have been a little disappointed with it. It was difficult to take as three points were there.

But I saw positives in the tactical nous from Lopetegui, to go to a 4-4-2. I know Nunes is out of position on the left, but I still feel he is contributing, though we do want more from him.

It also suits Cunha up front, it really helps his game with a partner alongside him. I thought he played really well. It was a shame to see him come off injured and the game turned at that point. I really hope the setback isn’t too bad.

It was good to see Raul Jimenez come in, he’s deserved some minutes. It’s perhaps been a bit harsh Costa has had the nod for minutes from the bench lately.

Jimenez has improved week on week and it was good to see him put in a performance of old. I thought the goalscorer Sarabia is another improving by the week.

We saw how much Lemina was missed against Bournemouth and he played so well again at Craven Cottage, just allowing Neves to play a little bit higher and get involved. The balance in the 4-4-2 is really good.

It’s at a stage with Wolves now where Lopetegui has to leave people out of the matchday squad and that hasn’t been the case for a long time, we’ve see the bench full of kids from the academy in recent months.