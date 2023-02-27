Wolves need to show more in relegation fight says Julen Lopetegui

Needs more: Boss Julen Lopetegui

Away at Craven Cottage on Friday night, Wolves faced a tough task against sixth-placed Fulham, but made a superb start as Pablo Sarabia gave them the lead.

Manor Solomon’s second-half equaliser cancelled out that opener, leaving Wolves with a point.

Jose Sa also made a huge save to deny Carlos Vinicius in added time, and when asked about that moment, Lopetegui praised his goalkeeper but turned his attentions to Wolves’ ongoing relegation battle.

He said: “He made a good save in the last moment.

“They had two chances, the goal which was one very good action from Solomon, maybe we could have done better, and this chance.

“We had more moments to damage them and we didn’t do it. We were playing against a very good team in Fulham and we have one more point.

“It’s not enough, we need points until the end, and we have to continue.”

Sarabia’s 23rd-minute strike was his first in Wolves colours since making a £4.5million move from French club Paris Saint-Germain.

It took the Spain international five games for the club to score his first goal, and while Lopetegui is pleased for him, he maintains that the squad comes first over any individual.

He added: “It’s an important goal for all the players and the most important thing is that he scored for the team.

“We are happy for him, but above all for the team.

“It was a pity because we wanted to win and we didn’t, so we have to continue.”

One of the biggest talking points from the draw with Fulham, was Raul Jimenez’s impressive performance – which was one of his best displays for some time.

The club may be even more reliant on him now after Matheus Cunha picked up an ankle injury in the second half and was due to have an MRI scan on it after being stretchered off.

For Lopetegui, he has praised Jimenez’s work ethic.

Lopetegui said: “We try, in each match, to put out the best line-up, looking for different situations.