Liam Keen comment: Raul Jimenez deserves a run in the Wolves team

It is certainly not a done deal, but it has to be a good point for 15th-placed Wolves away at sixth-placed Fulham, despite them throwing away a lead.

Wolves are absolutely not out of trouble yet, but they’re showing positive signs under Julen Lopetegui and recovered after the poor loss to Bournemouth.

Forward link-up

Many have been crying out for Matheus Cunha and Raul Jimenez to play together, and they got their wish against Fulham.

The jury is still out on whether Cunha is a conventional number nine, and he may have proved he is better playing off a striker as the Brazilian and Jimenez linked up well. Both worked extremely hard and offered different threats. Cunha played slightly deeper, picked up the ball in space and distributed, before arriving late in the box, while Jimenez held the ball up expertly and brought others into play.

Jimenez also had a huge chance early on in the second half, which he should have got on target.

Overall, the pair did well, and with Cunha now feared to be injured, Jimenez deserves a run of games to build on this performance.

Nunes position

Lopetegui has often chosen to play with three or four midfielders, and Matheus Nunes has had to adapt his game as a result.

Recently he has been shoehorned into a left wing position, but he often drifts inside in a more natural position.

At times it has worked, but currently he is struggling to make a significant impact on the game, and in some ways is being sacrificed for the shape and tactics of the team.

Lopetegui is pleased with his performances, but does believe he can do more going forward.

The head coach said: “It’s not the first time he has played (there), he did against Bournemouth and Liverpool – and Southampton too.

“He has the quality to play here. He starts playing on the wing, but after he can go inside.

“He’s trying to adapt in this position and he has the condition to have a good performance in this situation.

“He is strong and has a good quality. Maybe he has to improve his finished point a little bit, but he can do it. We are happy with him.”

Super Sa

Considering how wonderful Jose Sa was last season, it is understandable to see him receive criticism this campaign for below-par performances.

However, he also deserves praise when he’s on song and right now he is performing.

In the wins over Liverpool and Southampton he made big saves to keep Wolves in the game, and in added time during the draw with Fulham, he made a fingertip save to deny Carlos Vinicius.

The striker’s header was certainly going in, and Sa saved Wolves from a late heartbreak.

The goalkeeper has improved in recent weeks and seems on the ball since the arrival of Dan Bentley.

He was brought in to provide more competition and leadership, and it seems to be working.