What channel is Fulham vs Wolves? Kick-off time, team news and how to watch

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves

Wolves are in the capital for some Friday night action, as they face off against surprise package of the season, Fulham.

Julen Lopetegui's side will be hoping to return back to winning ways following their disappointing 1-0 loss at home to Bournemouth last week.

The last time Wolves were on the road, they came away with a fantastic three points from Southampton despite playing the majority of the game with ten-men.

A win tonight would see Lopetegui's men move six points above the relegation places and around mid-table following a quite remarkable turn in form since the Spaniard's arrival in the Molineux dugout.

It hasn't just been an improvement in results but also performances, with Wolves now looking a much more dangerous outfit following a successful January transfer window, and with 15 games remaining in the league, they are just 17 points away from the elusive '40 point mark', which is usually the par for safety in the Premier League.

They come up against an in-form Fulham side though, who despite being newcomers in the league, are up in sixth place with a surprise possibility of finishing in the European places.

Marco Silva has done a terrific job with Fulham, but their form at home has almost been 50-50, with five wins, two draws, and five losses at home, giving Wolves a chance of coming away with a positive result tonight.

What time is Fulham vs Wolves?

Fulham vs Wolves kicks off at 8pm tonight, and is one of eight Premier League fixtures taking place this weekend, with two postponed due to the Carabao Cup final.

Where to watch Fulham vs Wolves?

The match will be shown live on the Sky Sports Main Event channel, and the Sky Sports Premier League channel.

Live coverage will also be available on the Express & Star live blog.

Team news

Mario Lemina returns from suspension for Wolves, following his controversial dismissal against Southampton.

Pedro Neto could make his return to the pitch after several months out due to an ankle injury, but it is expected to be from the bench as he builds his fitness back up.

For Fulham, their top goalscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic is not expected to feature as Marco Silva announced in his pre-match press conference that "it will be difficult" for the Serbian international to overcome his hamstring issue in time to face Wolves.

Carlos Vinicius will most likely head the attack for the home side at Craven Cottage, whilst Neeskens Kebano and Tom Cairney remain sidelined through injury.

Next fixture

Wolves will be in action midweek with a Wednesday night trip to Merseyside to face Liverpool.