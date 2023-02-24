Fulham 1 Wolves 1: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

Julen Lopetegui's side dominated the first half and looked dangerous in attack, spurred on by the forward combination of Raul Jimenez and Matheus Cunha.

Several nice team moves had plenty of promise, and one finally delivered when January signing Sarabia fired Wolves into the lead.

The away fans, loud and jubilant all game, continued to support as Wolves threatened to double their lead.

Lopetegui's men started the second half well, too, and Jimenez had a glorious chance when he headed behind a Sarabia cross.

Wolves were dealt a blow when Cunha was stretchered off after an hour with a suspected ankle injury, as the club sweat on his fitness for crucial upcoming games.