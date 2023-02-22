Graham Turner delights Wolves fans with trip down memory lane

Graham Turner

Graham Turner, whose tenure as Wolves boss from 1986 to 1994 included back-to-back lower league titles and the Sherpa Van Trophy success, took fans through the ups and downs of his Molineux reign in conversation with the club’s former goalkeeper Matt Murray.

There were the tales of car park training and Tuesday afternoon drinking which helped contribute to the indomitable team spirit of the era, alongside the wonderful memories of promotions, players and that special day at Wembley.

“It was a wonderful night and one which I really enjoyed,” said Turner, now living in Hereford having rounded off his managerial career with the Bulls, and currently advising them in their search for a new boss.

“Just to come back here and speak to so many fans, and listen to their stories of what they remember about my time in charge has been really special.

“As I think everyone will remember, the club was in a really bad state when I first arrived, having gone from the first to the fourth divisions and twice almost gone out of business.

“Up until a month before I took the job, I had been managing in the top division with Aston Villa, and the only reason I agreed to become manager of Wolves was because I was a supporter of the club as a boy, and my hero was Billy Wright.

“I know we couldn’t quite take that final push to reach the Premier League but when I look back now, there is a lot of pride in what we achieved together as a group from where the club was when I first arrived.”

Turner was accompanied on the night by son Andy, whom it was revealed was the 11-year-old mascot for that 1988 Sherpa Van Trophy final as approximately 50,000 Wolves fans in an overall crowd of 80,000 saw the team defeat Burnley 2-0. And the 35th anniversary of that triumph in late May looks set to be the focus for another night at the Cleveland in the future.